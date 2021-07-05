2GB
131 873

HEROIC RESCUE | Neighbours save elderly woman as unit ignites

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Two retirement village residents have performed an ‘remarkable’ rescue after their 85-year-old neighbour’s house caught fire. 

Fire crews were called to Anglicare Nuffield Village on David Road at Castle Hill after a fire broke out in the 85-year-old’s kitchen.

Fire and Rescue NSW duty commander Kernin Lambert told Ray Hadley the neighbours, aged 76 and 69, were alerted when they “heard the smoke alarm going”.

“They said there was smoke pouring out of the unit.

“They gained entry through the back door, they’ve gone into her bedroom where she was asleep, they’ve woken her up and got her outside.”

Ray commended the efforts, saying “the fact that it’s done by a lady and a gentleman at that age is just remarkable, fantastic.”

Ten fire trucks attended the scene, and crews evacuated 20 people, including five suffering smoke inhalation.

“All the other occupants have gone back into their units and they’re fine.”

Ray Hadley
