Help support Father Chris Riley’s annual Christmas gift card drive

Father Chris Riley’s Youth Off The Streets is appealing for gift card donations to help support young people and families doing it tough this Christmas.

Each year Ray Hadley helps promote the charity’s annual drive, with the worthy cause bringing a little Christmas cheer to those in need.

What they need

The best gift cards are Sanity, JB Hi-Fi, Big W, Just Jeans, movie vouchers (Hoyts or Event), iTunes, Target, Kmart, Woolworths and Coles (groceries cards only – not including alcohol outlets).

Where to send gift cards

Father Chris Riley PO Box 6025 Alexandria NSW 2015

Find out more about Father Chris Riley’s Youth Off The Streets here.

If you have any enquiries, you can call 02 9330 3500.