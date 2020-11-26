Help support Father Chris Riley’s annual Christmas gift card drive
Father Chris Riley’s Youth Off The Streets is appealing for gift card donations to help support young people and families doing it tough this Christmas.
Each year Ray Hadley helps promote the charity’s annual drive, with the worthy cause bringing a little Christmas cheer to those in need.
What they need
The best gift cards are Sanity, JB Hi-Fi, Big W, Just Jeans, movie vouchers (Hoyts or Event), iTunes, Target, Kmart, Woolworths and Coles (groceries cards only – not including alcohol outlets).
Where to send gift cards
Father Chris Riley
PO Box 6025
Alexandria NSW 2015
Find out more about Father Chris Riley’s Youth Off The Streets here.
If you have any enquiries, you can call 02 9330 3500.