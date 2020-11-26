2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Help support Father Chris Riley’s annual Christmas gift card drive

5 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Youth Off The Streets
Article image for Help support Father Chris Riley’s annual Christmas gift card drive

Father Chris Riley’s Youth Off The Streets is appealing for gift card donations to help support young people and families doing it tough this Christmas.

Each year Ray Hadley helps promote the charity’s annual drive, with the worthy cause bringing a little Christmas cheer to those in need.

What they need

The best gift cards are Sanity, JB Hi-Fi, Big W, Just Jeans, movie vouchers (Hoyts or Event), iTunes, Target, Kmart, Woolworths and Coles (groceries cards only – not including alcohol outlets).

Where to send gift cards

Father Chris Riley

PO Box 6025

Alexandria NSW 2015

Find out more about Father Chris Riley’s Youth Off The Streets here.

If you have any enquiries, you can call 02 9330 3500.

Ray Hadley
Charity
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873