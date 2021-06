Paul Gallen has defended his credentials after his next opponent’s dad described him as a ‘donkey’.

Promoter Dean Lonergan revealed the comment from Justis Huni’s father Rocki ahead of the pair’s first fight on June 16.

Gal was not mincing words as he fired back at Huni Senior.

“Stay in your lane, pal.”

Press PLAY below to hear Gal’s feisty response

Image: Chris Hyde/Getty Images