Heartwarming moment 2GB listener receives baby news live on-air

A 2GB listener has received some exciting news live on-air when her son couldn’t reach her the conventional way.

Listener Bradley called into Ben Fordham Live in a desperate plea to get a message to his mum.

“My sister’s just had a baby and we’ve been trying to call my mum for about half an hour and she won’t answer,” he said.

To Bradley’s surprise, his mum Leanne heard him on the radio and called in…

Click PLAY below to hear the heartfelt moment