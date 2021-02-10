2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Heartwarming moment 2GB listener receives..

Heartwarming moment 2GB listener receives baby news live on-air

7 hours ago
UNMISSABLE RADIO
Article image for Heartwarming moment 2GB listener receives baby news live on-air

A 2GB listener has received some exciting news live on-air when her son couldn’t reach her the conventional way.

Listener Bradley called into Ben Fordham Live in a desperate plea to get a message to his mum.

“My sister’s just had a baby and we’ve been trying to call my mum for about half an hour and she won’t answer,” he said.

To Bradley’s surprise, his mum Leanne heard him on the radio and called in…

Click PLAY below to hear the heartfelt moment

Baby Ace

Leanne’s daughter, Alison

Grandmother Leanne on her way to hospital

 

UNMISSABLE RADIO
LifestyleNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873