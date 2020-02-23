2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Heartbroken sister of deceased train..

Heartbroken sister of deceased train driver phones Alan Jones

7 hours ago
Alan Jones
John Kennedytrain derailment

The sister of the train driver killed in last week’s XPT derailment has made an emotional phone call to Alan Jones.

John Kennedy and a colleague died in the crash in Victoria and a dozen passengers were injured.

The cause is under investigation but Mr Kennedy had emailed a friend about his concerns regarding the safety of the Sydney to Melbourne link just weeks before the crash.

His sister Catherine heard Alan Jones speak about the incident last week, calling for an investigation into the safety of the track.

She phoned the openline on Monday morning with an emotional message, thanking Alan and defending her brother.

“John loved train driving, he’s always wanted to be a train driver his whole life.

“I just can’t believe that he would have taken unnecessary risks with people’s lives. He took his job seriously.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full call

Several experienced train drivers and union delegates have told Alan Jones the section of track is a disgrace, with some areas resembling a “goat track” full of mud holes and crooked rail.

There are further questions being raised around the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) rules contradicting state safety laws for train drivers.

 

RELATED

Train driver emailed concerns weeks before being killed in XPT derailment

Image: Supplied by Clive Williams

Alan Jones
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.