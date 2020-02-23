Train driver emailed concerns weeks before being killed in XPT derailment

The wreckage of the XPT train which derailed in Victoria is due to cleared and moved this week, as investigations into the fatal crash continue.

The Australian Rail Track Corporation has taken control of the site at Wallan, where two rail employees were killed and multiple others injured.

Train driver John Kennedy was killed in the crash, just weeks after emailing a friend about his safety concerns with the Sydney to Melbourne line.

Rail, Tram and Bus Union New South Wales Secretary Alex Claassens worked with Mr Kennedy and tells Alan Jones his colleague’s concerns are widespread.

“There’ve been hundreds of emails from people to friends complaining exactly about all of those issues.

“It’s well known the ARTC is considered a goat track because it’s allowed to make its own rules.”

Federal Infrastructure Minister Michael McCormack has been heavily criticised over his response to the incident.

There are claims the government denied requests to prioritise an upgrade of the track.

The Deputy Prime Minister has released a statement saying “it is too early to speculate on the cause” of the crash.