Health Minister refuses to follow colleagues in drug decriminalisation debate

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has had a heated exchange with Jim Wilson, repeatedly refusing to comment on illicit drug reform.

Mr Hazzard maintained his silence on reports the government may introduce new changes that would allow people found with small quantities of an illicit substance to be let off with a warning.

“Look, I’m not going to answer questions – I’ve said a few times today – I will not talk about and never have talked.

“[In] my ten years as a minister, I never talked about anything discussed in cabinet.”

Jim pointed out other cabinet ministers have commented about decriminalising illicit drugs, including David Elliot, John Barilaro, and Gladys Berejiklian.

“Jim I’m not going to be drawn on it, I’m a member of the cabinet but I’m one of the members of cabinet who don’t talk about cabinet discussions.

“Jim, Jim, Jim – I will not be drawn on it; I’ve made my position clear.

“Obviously drugs are dangerous, but on the discussion that is currently taking place before the cabinet; no I won’t comment, I will not.”

