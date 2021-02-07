Health Minister not worried about halted AstraZeneca vaccine rollout

South Africa has halted the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine after it was revealed it doesn’t protect against the new strain of the virus.

There are concerns the vaccine doesn’t protect recipients from mild and moderate illness.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt told Ben Fordham he’s not worried about the effectiveness of the jab.

“I spoke with the UK Health Secretary in recent days, they’re having very strong results.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview