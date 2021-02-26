Health Minister guarantees ‘everybody on notice’ after rocky start to rollout

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has assured the government is taking strong action to resolve major issues in the Pfizer vaccine rollout to residential aged care facilities.

Nine News Political Reporter Chris O’Keefe reported yesterday vaccination rollouts at a number of aged care facilities were cancelled at late notice.

“I’m glad Chris O’Keefe ran it,” Mr Hunt told Ray Hadley. “It’s put everybody on notice.”

Mr Hunt said the cancellations and rescheduling of vaccinations across aged care facilities was linked to the same operator that contracted an untrained medical practitioner to administer vaccines.

“Exactly the same company, exactly the same people, once they were put under intense scrutiny about their safety protocols, they decided to scale back and slow down.

“Unfortunately they notified people by email at 10.45 at night.”

Mr Hunt said the government has taken “strong action” against the company, including hiring a former Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer of Australia and standing up an additional provider for residential aged care facilities.

The CEO of the initial operator has been stood aside and additional senior management put in place.

The changes are expected to slow progress of the rollout, which, as of yesterday, has completed vaccination of more than 90 aged care facilities.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview