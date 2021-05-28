2GB
  Health Minister gives 'real hope'..

Health Minister gives ‘real hope’ for life-saving cystic fibrosis drug

1 hour ago
Ray Hadley
cystic fibrosisGreg Hunt
Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has guaranteed he will work as fast as possible to have a life-changing drug approved for the pharmaceutical benefits scheme. 

Trikafta, a drug used to treat cystic fibrosis, is awaiting recommendation by the PBS advisory committee.

Once approved, the drug could cost as little as $6 a month, as opposed to the current expense of up to $400,000 a year listeners have reported to Ray Hadley.

“There is real hope,” Mr Hunt told Ray.

“We’ve listed three break-through cystic fibrosis medicines.

“I hope that they are able to recommend it and if they do, we will move again at lightning speed to make sure it’s listed.”

Mr Hunt says it could be “a matter of weeks or months” following PBS recommendation, depending on negotiations with the pharmaceutical company.

Press PLAY below to hear the Health Minister’s response

RELATED

Ray Hadley makes solemn vow to help save children’s lives

 

HealthNews
