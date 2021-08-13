2GB
Health Minister demands ‘please explain’ from doctors over translation accusation

29 seconds ago
Jim Wilson
Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has returned fire at doctors who accused the government of publishing out-of-date COVID information.

Yesterday, Campbelltown GP Dr Ken McCroary told Jim Wilson some of the multilingual translations on the official website were up to two months out of date.

Mr Hunt denied this was the case, describing the doctor’s account as “overwhelmingly incorrect”.

“All bar one language had been updated as of Monday this week.

“We’ve asked the organisation to ‘please explain’ what was an incorrect report.

“There was one language, I admit – it was Polish in fact – which was due to be updated, and … that should be done [now].”

Press PLAY below to hear the Health Minister’s response

 

Jim Wilson
