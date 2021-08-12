Doctor reveals multilingual communication ‘a shambles’ with out-of-date advice

Translations of critical health advice published by the federal government aren’t up to date, a doctor from south-west Sydney has revealed.

Campbelltown GP Dr Ken McCroary told Jim Wilson the multilingual documents available on the health.gov.au website don’t reflect the most recent ATAGI recommendations, nor do they emphasise the urgency of vaccination.

“It’s a shambles.

“We’ve got a website with 63 different languages, which is terrific, but some of them are up to two months out of date.

“That’s giving mixed messages to our region.”

Image: Department of Health