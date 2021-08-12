2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • NSW
  • Doctor reveals multilingual communication ‘a..

Doctor reveals multilingual communication ‘a shambles’ with out-of-date advice

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson Exclusive
Dr Ken McCroarylanguagemulticulturalismSouth West Sydney
Article image for Doctor reveals multilingual communication ‘a shambles’ with out-of-date advice

Translations of critical health advice published by the federal government aren’t up to date, a doctor from south-west Sydney has revealed.

Campbelltown GP Dr Ken McCroary told Jim Wilson the multilingual documents available on the health.gov.au website don’t reflect the most recent ATAGI recommendations, nor do they emphasise the urgency of vaccination.

“It’s a shambles.

“We’ve got a website with 63 different languages, which is terrific, but some of them are up to two months out of date.

“That’s giving mixed messages to our region.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full story

Image: Department of Health

Jim Wilson Exclusive
AustraliaHealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873