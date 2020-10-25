Health Minister confident COVID-19 vaccinations to begin early 2021

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt is confident a coronavirus vaccine will be made available in the first quarter of 2021.

The federal government has struck a deal with UK’s Oxford University, which is leading the vaccine race, and has secured 51 million units from the University of Queensland.

Results of the third trial of the AstraZeneca vaccine are expected in the coming months.

Mr Hunt told Ben Fordham Australians could have a vaccine soon.

“We’re expecting the first vaccinations to commence, on the latest advice I had on Friday, in the first quarter of 2021.”

