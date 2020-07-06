Health Minister admits restrictions could return if COVID-19 spikes in NSW

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says it’s possible restrictions will be tightened again if there is a spike of coronavirus cases as the state fights to keep Victorians out.

The border closure is stopping anyone from greater Melbourne entering NSW from 12.01am Tuesday, and that will extend to all Victorians from 12.01am on Wednesday.

Mr Hazzard told Ben Fordham NSW residents who travel to Melbourne have to apply for a permit to return and are required to self-isolate for two weeks.

“The bottom line here is, to keep our NSW community safe, we have to do everything we can to stop people from bringing the virus back from Melbourne and Victoria.”

Image: Nine News