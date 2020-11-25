2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘He knows what he has to do’: David Warner endorses Will Pucovski

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
Candice WarnerDavid WarnerWill Pucovski
Article image for ‘He knows what he has to do’: David Warner endorses Will Pucovski

Australian cricketer David Warner has shared insights into the life of a sportsman in hotel quarantine ahead of the Adelaide Australia A trial game.

In his first ever interview from wife Candice, Ironwoman and Wide World of Sports summer co-host, the star admitted the Australian team have not interacted with their Indian opposition – despite staying in the same hotel.

“To be brutally honest, we haven’t seen them at all.

“When we cross paths … our bus arrives at the hotel, and their bus is literally taking off.

“You’ve got designated times … I don’t know what the repercussions of that are, but I’m sure we don’t want to be locked out for another 14 days.”

Will Pucovski may partner Warner for his Test debut, and Warner told Candice and James Bracey the rising star will be able to handle the expectations on him if selected.

“He knows what he has to do.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Mark Levy
CricketSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873