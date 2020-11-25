‘He knows what he has to do’: David Warner endorses Will Pucovski

Australian cricketer David Warner has shared insights into the life of a sportsman in hotel quarantine ahead of the Adelaide Australia A trial game.

In his first ever interview from wife Candice, Ironwoman and Wide World of Sports summer co-host, the star admitted the Australian team have not interacted with their Indian opposition – despite staying in the same hotel.

“To be brutally honest, we haven’t seen them at all.

“When we cross paths … our bus arrives at the hotel, and their bus is literally taking off.

“You’ve got designated times … I don’t know what the repercussions of that are, but I’m sure we don’t want to be locked out for another 14 days.”

Will Pucovski may partner Warner for his Test debut, and Warner told Candice and James Bracey the rising star will be able to handle the expectations on him if selected.

“He knows what he has to do.”

Image: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images