Hazard reduction cancelled to protect veterans ahead of ANZAC Day

3 hours ago
First with Jim Wilson
Article image for Hazard reduction cancelled to protect veterans ahead of ANZAC Day

The NSW RFS has cancelled planned hazard reduction burns around Greater Sydney due to the associated health risks.

Inspector Ben Shepherd told Jim Wilson four or five burns have been postponed, while existing operations have been reduced in size.

“What we didn’t want is then to flood the Sydney basin with that smoke, that may well have sat there at least until Sunday.”

Already behind schedule, the postponed burns will be undertaken urgently from next week while the “best burning weather … in almost 12 months” continues.

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Image: Getty

First with Jim Wilson
