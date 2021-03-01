2GB
Hard-working canines sniff out feral turtle invasion

8 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Adam Marshallinvasive speciesSniffer DogsTurtle
Article image for Hard-working canines sniff out feral turtle invasion

A squad of canine turtle-hunters has been employed by the state government to help end a little-known environmental problem.

NSW Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall told Jim Wilson hundreds of the invasive red-eared slider turtles have already been located and destroyed around Sydney and Camden.

“They actually come from the US and Mexico and … they actually attack and kill our native turtle species.”

Specially-bred spaniels, similar to those used in airports, can make an enormous impact in reducing the population due to their incredible sense of smell.

“Whether [the turtles] are on land or in the water, these dogs are specially trained to seek them out … not just in the wild, but a number of backyard operators that have smuggled these things in.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Jim Wilson
EnvironmentNewsNSW
