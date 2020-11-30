Happy couple reject critics of ‘entirely romantic’ SCG marriage proposal

Cricket fans watched on with joy as a Romeo and Juliet-like marriage proposal unfolded at the second India vs Australia ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Dipen Mandaliya popped the question to his now fiancée Rose in front of the crowds of thousands, and broadcast the moment to the world when the cameras turned to them.

Was this the riskiest play of the night? 💍 She said yes – and that's got @GMaxi_32's approval! 👏 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/7vM8jyJ305 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 29, 2020

Luckily for Dipen, Rose said yes.

The newly engaged couple exclusively joined Jim Wilson, hitting back at critics who suggested the SCG isn’t the most romantic of settings.

“Knowing that we both are big fans of cricket, there definitely couldn’t have been a better occasion,” Dipen said.

Rose agreed, “I was the one being proposed to, and I thought it was entirely romantic, because it was done by him”.

“It doesn’t matter how it would’ve been done, I was going to be happy!”

Image: Supplied, Cricket Network