‘Hang your heads in shame!’: Ray Hadley slams Catholic principal’s support of paedophile

Ray Hadley is calling for the resignation of the principal at a top Catholic school under scrutiny for his support of a convicted paedophile.

The ABC’s Four Corners program has revealed Stephen Russell, the current headmaster at St Kevin’s College in Melbourne, wrote a character reference supporting a convicted paedophile, and former coach at the school, Peter Kehoe.

The dean of sport at the college, Luke Travers, also gave character evidence in support of Kehoe, who was convicted of sexually grooming a 15-year-old St Kevin’s student.

In 2015, Kehoe was sentenced to a community corrections order and placed on the sex offenders register for eight years.

Ray Hadley says the principal is not fit to run the school.

“Im still in a state of shock.

“Whoever is on the board of this school, hang your heads collectively in shame that this bloke is still in charge of this school!”

Four Corners reporter Louise Milligan interviewed the victim, Paris Street, and tells Ray why he bravely spoke up.

“The thing that has distressed him is the way that the school has responded to this.

“That is the thing that stays with people, that sort of lack of support.”

