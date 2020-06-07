‘Hang your head in shame!’: Ray Hadley holds NSW Premier responsible for protest

Ray Hadley is calling on the NSW government to take responsibility for the weekend’s protest which saw thousands ignoring social distancing.

At least 20,000 people gathered in the Sydney CBD for the Black Lives Matter protest after a last-minute appeal gave the protest the green light.

The Supreme Court initially banned the protest, but the Court of Appeal overturned the decision on Saturday afternoon.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian had originally said she won’t stifle anybody’s right to protest.

Ray Hadley says the situation could have been avoided if the government hadn’t thrown their support behind the protest, before backflipping on Friday.

Ray has been told an NSW Police Sargeant filled out the paperwork, at the request of her superior, on behalf of the organisers.

“I’m not going to blame the chief inspector, Gladys, I’m blaming you.

“You’ve stood there at 8 o’clock every morning telling us we can’t do this, we can’t do that, we can’t go to funerals.

“We’ve all been subservient to you. Then you come up with that stupidity and give these people support.

“Gladys Berejiklian, hang your head in shame!”

Ray says Police Commissioner Mick Fuller needs to be held accountable for the protest being given the initial go-ahead.

“A man I’ve supported up hill and down dale, needs to take responsibility for the stupidity of that chief inspector who allowed this to happen.

“Don’t blame the judges!”

Click PLAY below to hear Ray’s comments in full