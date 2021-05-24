2GB
‘Handful’ of Australian Olympic athletes refusing COVID jab

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
Matt Carroll
Article image for ‘Handful’ of Australian Olympic athletes refusing COVID jab

A handful of Australian Olympic athletes have turned down the COVID-19 vaccine as questions are raised about whether the Games should go ahead.

A state of emergency is continuing in Japan, where there are 5,000 new cases of coronavirus every day.

Australian Olympic Committee CEO Matt Carroll told Ben Fordham a “handful” of athletes have refused the jab.

“Sometimes it’s medical reasons, which is fair. Others, obviously there is an objection to it which we respect.

“We do strongly recommend that not only the athletes, but the officials are vaccinated.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
HealthNewsOlympics
