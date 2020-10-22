2GB
Halves not yet settled as Blues bubble awaits Grand Final stars

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
BRAD FITTLERNSW Bluesrugby league featuredSTATE OF ORIGIN

NSW Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler is remaining tight-lipped about his State of Origin squad less than two weeks out from the first game.

Mark Levy attempted to squeeze some details out of Freddy, who confirmed his halves haven’t yet been settled.

“We’ll be waiting as late as possible to name the team I’d say.

“Looking forward to getting all the boys in [the bubble]: the Grand Finalists don’t actually get in til the Wednesday – that’s a week before Origin I.”

Image: NSW Blues

