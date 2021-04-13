Hall of Famer and Winx trainer’s career tipped over lunch

Mark Levy has revealed he knew Hall of Fame trainer Chris Waller would become one of Australia’s best, years before his breakout horse.

Two years ago today, champion thoroughbred Winx ran her last race, taking out the 2019 Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

“Now, I hope you don’t mind me sharing this story, but I’ve got to tell The Ray Hadley Morning Show listeners,” Mark began in the midst of a conversation with Waller.

Mark Levy: “A mate of mine was working for Chris years and years and years ago and we went out for a meal down at the Woolloomooloo Wharf. “We were sitting there and we were talking about how he was going to become the next champion, he was going to be the next Gai Waterhouse. “Mate, look at you now – you’re flying!” Chris Waller: “I never, ever would have said that, but I do remember the lunch!” Mark Levy: “Do you remember the lunch? I don’t – gee we drank some!”

Image: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images