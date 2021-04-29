Half-price flights scheme leaves NSW ‘searching for crumbs’

Ben Fordham has slammed the federal government’s half-price flights scheme as figures show ticket sales benefited one state in particular.

Out of 663,000 tickets sold, almost half of those went to Queensland, compared to 1,400 to NSW.

There is only one route available to NSW under the scheme – Melbourne to Merimbula – compared to 13 to Queensland.

“The half-price flights scheme is a shocker!” Ben Fordham said.

“Queensland got the cake and we are crawling on the floor searching for the crumbs.”

