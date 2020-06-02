Gyms and dance studios given green light to reopen

Gyms and dance studios will be able to reopen in two weeks in NSW as coronavirus restrictions are lifted further.

From June 13 Gymnasiums, fitness centres and dance studios will be permitted to open but will be capped at 10 people per class and 100 people per venue.

Indoor swimming pools, saunas and tattoo parlours will also be opened.

NSW will lift restrictions on community sport on July 1, beginning with sports for those 18 years and under. Sport NSW CEO Steve Loader told Deborah Knight over 18s usually subsidise junior players through registration fees. “If there’s no return to sport for over 18s and refunds are paid, then there’s that much reduction in funds available for clubs to be able to run sport for over 18s. “It’s possible that although there’s a return to sport many sporting clubs may not actually be able to afford competitions for under 18s.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview