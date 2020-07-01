Guy Sebastian speaks up after ex-manager charged with allegedly defrauding the singer
Guy Sebastian’s former manager has been charged with allegedly defrauding the singer of $1.15 million.
Titus Day was arrested at his Bondi home and charged with 61 counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.
Guy Sebastian cut ties with Titus’ management company in November 2017 but not before entrusting all of his income into a trust account managed by Titus.
Mr Sebastian said in a statement, “this period has been the toughest of my life. These charges are a sad vindication of my position.” (Full statement below)
Detective Acting Inspector Guy Magee told Ben Fordham Titus was refused bail.
“Police will allege that between 2014 and 2020 the agent has unlawfully obtained in excess of $1.1 million of his client’s earnings.”
Guy Sebastian’s full statement:
“I am aware of the charges laid by police against my former manager Titus Day.
“As has been reported, I have had an ongoing dispute with Titus for a number of years, and today I am absolutely devastated to learn the nature and detail of these charges.
“After over a decade of partnership, I parted ways with Titus’ management company in November 2017.
“All my income was controlled via Titus into a Trust account and after noticing some disparities in payments, I requested important financial information that I was rightfully entitled to, and upon doing so our relationship began deteriorating.
“Over these last years, my integrity and reputation have been questioned, and many untruths have been publicly stated.
“For me, this has been deeply personal and this period has been the toughest of my life. These charges are a sad vindication of my position.
“No one in my industry deserves this to happen and I hope my case can serve as an example to all artists about the importance of transparency and trust between a manager and an artist.
“I will not be making any further comment as the matter is now with the police.”