Guy Sebastian speaks up after ex-manager charged with allegedly defrauding the singer

Guy Sebastian’s former manager has been charged with allegedly defrauding the singer of $1.15 million.

Titus Day was arrested at his Bondi home and charged with 61 counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

Guy Sebastian cut ties with Titus’ management company in November 2017 but not before entrusting all of his income into a trust account managed by Titus.

Mr Sebastian said in a statement, “this period has been the toughest of my life. These charges are a sad vindication of my position.” (Full statement below)

Detective Acting Inspector Guy Magee told Ben Fordham Titus was refused bail.