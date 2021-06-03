‘Grub act’: Penrith man allegedly kicks trainee guide dog

A Penrith man has been charged for animal cruelty after allegedly kicking a guide dog.

Just before 10am, police were called to High Street, Penrith, where a guide dog had allegedly been kicked by an unknown man while being trained.

A 53-year-old man was arrested and charged, and will face court on Friday.

The dog was taken to a vet for assessment, but Guide Dogs NSW/ACT have confirmed both dog and trainer are “doing well” and will continued to be monitored (full statement below).

“What a grub,” Jim commented.

“I hope they throw the book at him.”

Full statement from Guide Dogs NSW/ACT: “Guide Dogs NSW/ACT was shocked to be informed of an incident that occurred this morning where a Guide Dog-in-training was kicked by a member of the public during a training session. “The safety and welfare of our employees and our dogs is our utmost priority. This incident has been particularly distressing for everyone involved. “The Guide Dogs team provided immediate health and welfare support and screening to both the trainer and the Guide Dog-in-training. “We are relieved to confirm that both are doing well, but we will continue to monitor and provide support over the coming week, as required. “We would like to sincerely thank the public for their support, and everyone who continues to be mindful and considerate of both Guide Dogs-in-training and working Guide Dogs in the community. “This incident reinforces the need for ongoing community education around Guide Dogs and Guide Dogs in training. “The perpetrator has now been charged and the matter is in the hands of NSW Police.”

