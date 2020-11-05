‘Grow up!’: Ben Fordham rips into QLD Premier’s childish move

Ben Fordham has slammed Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s “rude” interaction with Gladys Berejiklian.

The NSW Premier said she texted Ms Palaszczuk to congratulate her on her election win and start a conversation about borders only to get a response three days later, after the State of Origin, with the words to the effect of “Queenslander. Great game.”

“Annastacia Palaszczuk needs to grow up!” Ben Fordham said.

“While people in Sydney can’t see their families in Brisbane that’s the best that Annastacia could come up with – a smart-ass response about a football game.

“She’s a child and she’s looking like a brat.

“Get off your high-horse and start levelling with people … and please show us just a little respect!”

