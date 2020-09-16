Childhood mates embark on mammoth rowing endeavour

A group of Australians are taking on a huge challenge, rowing from the Canary Islands to the West Indies in a tiny boat.

The Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge dares rowers to race the equivalent of four Sydney to Hobarts across rough seas.

The Sydney team are risking it all to support mental health charity LIVIN.

Crew member Sam Horsley told Jim Wilson he proposed the gruelling challenge to three of his closest friends, Louis Hugh-Jones, James Samuels and Rob Wells as “an opportunity to give back, and do something amazing”.

For more than 40 days, the quartet will take turns rowing and sleeping in tiny cabins at either end of the vessel in 2-hour shifts.

“As we get through the journey … it’s likely our boat will capsize.

“These vessels are quite good and they’ll right themselves pretty quickly, but we will be tied in.”

To find out more visit https://www.facebook.com/atlanticcampaigns