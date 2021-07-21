‘Great vibes’ inside Australian Olympic camp despite shadow of uncertainty

The continuation of the Tokyo Olympics amid athlete COVID cases is not guaranteed, but the Australian team reportedly feel safe and comfortable in the village.

Three-time Olympic swimmer and deputy Chef de Mission Susie O’Neill has been visiting Australian team members around the village today, including the Hockeyroos at their practice match against Great Britain.

She told Jim Wilson there’s a “great feeling, great vibes” among athletes, despite COVID-19’s shadow.

“It’s all about controlling the controllables; worrying about what you can do.

“They’ve trained a lot of years to get to this point, and they still need to put in a good performance.”

Image: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images