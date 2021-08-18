2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Grateful Sydneysiders rush to the graves of loved ones

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
cemetery
Article image for Grateful Sydneysiders rush to the graves of loved ones

Sydneysiders have rushed to visit the graves of loved ones after NSW authorities overturned a ban on visiting cemeteries.

Families wanting to pay their respects were being turned away from Rookwood Cemetery by security guards.

The NSW Police Commissioner revealed to Ben Fordham people could visit under compassionate grounds in Sydney’s lockdown.

Listener Michael visited his three-year-old son’s grave every day since his tragic death a couple of years ago and the ban left his family distraught.

Today, he told Ben Fordham he visited his son’s grave for about four hours as soon as he heard the news.

“My happiness was going to see him every day and I got that back now.”

Michael was one of many listeners who were grateful for the change in rules.

Press PLAY below to hear listeners share their stories

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873