Grateful Sydneysiders rush to the graves of loved ones

Sydneysiders have rushed to visit the graves of loved ones after NSW authorities overturned a ban on visiting cemeteries.

Families wanting to pay their respects were being turned away from Rookwood Cemetery by security guards.

The NSW Police Commissioner revealed to Ben Fordham people could visit under compassionate grounds in Sydney’s lockdown.

Listener Michael visited his three-year-old son’s grave every day since his tragic death a couple of years ago and the ban left his family distraught.

Today, he told Ben Fordham he visited his son’s grave for about four hours as soon as he heard the news.

“My happiness was going to see him every day and I got that back now.”

Michael was one of many listeners who were grateful for the change in rules.

Image: Getty