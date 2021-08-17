Sydneysiders can visit the grave of a loved one: Police Commissioner

NSW authorities have confirmed cemeteries can remain open and people can visit graves during lockdown.

Families wanting to pay their respects at the graves of loved ones are being turned away from Rookwood Cemetery by security guards.

NSW Health told Ben Fordham Live in a statement “certain circumstances, such as an anniversary of a deceased child, or where a close family member has recently died, visiting a gravesite would be considered compassionate”. (See full statement below)

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told Ben Fordham they haven’t asked for cemeteries to close.

“I would ask if they do open that you can try and do it in singles if possible.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Statement from NSW Health spokesperson:

“Under the public health order, cemeteries are not required to close.

“Attending a funeral or memorial service is a reasonable excuse to leave home. A maximum of 10 people can attend a funeral or memorial service in Greater Sydney.

“People are also permitted to leave home for compassionate reasons. In certain circumstances, such as an anniversary of a deceased child, or where a close family member has recently died, visiting a gravesite would be considered compassionate.

“A group of people who live in the same house may gather outdoors. Otherwise, outdoor gatherings are limited to two people. Masks must be worn outdoors in declared areas.”