GRAPHIC WARNING | Elderly man’s horrific injuries after brutal attack

Two men have been arrested after an elderly man ended up in hospital following a brutal attack.

An 84-year-old man had stepped out of his Western Australian home to investigate a disturbance when he was allegedly assaulted.

He suffered serious head and facial injuries and was taken to Royal Perth Hospital in a critical condition.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

The 28-year-old man and 24-year-old men remain in police custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Ben Fordham says it’s ‘absolutely disgraceful’.

“Police believe the cuts were caused by pieces of glass that were used to slash his face.”

