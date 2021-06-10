Grant Hackett’s tip for Olympic future of popstar turned swimmer Cody Simpson

Australia’s Olympic hopefuls will make a splash this weekend for the swimming qualifying trials.

Olympic swimming legend and commentator Grant Hackett told Deborah Knight “it’s been a long time coming”, especially for older athletes.

This year’s Australian team could be stronger than the last, he said, naming some of the “incredible” contenders to watch.

Pop star Cody Simpson has been training hard in the pool, but Hackett, who was one of Simpson’s neighbours growing up and is still in touch with the Olympic hopeful, revealed Tokyo is “absolutely” not his aim.

“He’s not aiming for this Olympic Games … he’s aiming for Paris 2024, because he knows he needs a few years under his belt to be able to get himself on the national swim team.

“It’s a very, very low probability for him to qualify … but if he can … remain consistent, and perhaps get himself on a team or two to go to a Commonwealth Games or World Championships in between, he could be a real contender come Paris.”

Grant Hackett will commentate the trials from June 12 to June 17 on Amazon Prime Video.

Image: Chris Hyde/Getty Images