Granddaughter of COVID-19 victim ‘shocked but not surprised’ by aged care outbreak

The granddaughter of an aged care resident killed by COVID-19 has called out the facility’s lack of communication and preparedness.

7News reporter Melina Sarris and her family have felt the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 crisis firsthand.

After fighting for more than a week, Ms Sarris’ grandfather – a resident of a Victorian aged care facility – succumbed to the virus on Monday night.

Two other residents of his aged care facility have died, and there are at least 20 cases of the virus now linked to it.

Ms Sarris told Jim Wilson the facility had been dismissive of concerns she raised in the early days of the crisis.

“We’ve been covering this for six months now.

“We knew the risks. We knew the potential for disaster.

“When I would go to visit my grandpa, I went in one day in March, and they didn’t even have hand sanitiser out.

“The manager … basically laughed it off.

“I’m shocked that it happened to my grandfather, but I’m not surprised.”

Federal Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck told Jim Wilson he can understand the anger and frustration among Melbourne families regarding the crisis.

“We are all looking to try and control the spread of the virus,” he said.

Speaking on the war of words between Premier Daniel Andrews and Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt, Mr Colbeck said his focus was on helping those who need assistance and he didn’t want to get involved in “commentary”.

“You have to be prepared to step above that,” he said.

