Graham Richardson stands by NSW Premier amid bombshell revelations

Former Labor Senator Graham Richardson doesn’t believe the NSW Premier has done anything illegal after bombshell revelations at ICAC.

Gladys Berejiklian insists she will remain in her role despite admitting to a “close personal relationship” with disgraced MP Daryl Maguire who is under investigation for corruption.

Mr Richardson told Ben Fordham “I don’t believe she’s done anything wrong”.

“I’m not about to sit here and cast the first stone.

“I do feel for her at the moment.”

