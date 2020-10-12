2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Graham Richardson stands by NSW Premier amid bombshell revelations

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Gladys BerejiklianGraham Richardson

Former Labor Senator Graham Richardson doesn’t believe the NSW Premier has done anything illegal after bombshell revelations at ICAC.

Gladys Berejiklian insists she will remain in her role despite admitting to a “close personal relationship” with disgraced MP Daryl Maguire who is under investigation for corruption.

Mr Richardson told Ben Fordham “I don’t believe she’s done anything wrong”.

“I’m not about to sit here and cast the first stone.

“I do feel for her at the moment.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
NewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873