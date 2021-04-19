2GB
  • Home
  • News
  • Government’s ‘farcical’ new consent..

Government’s ‘farcical’ new consent video slammed

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Article image for Government’s ‘farcical’ new consent video slammed

The federal government’s new video designed to teach students about consent through videos of milkshakes and tacos has been slammed as confusing.

The “Respect Matters” campaign features hundreds of videos to teach children about “safe, healthy and consensual relationships” through metaphors. (See video below)

“There are so many adults, myself included, that have been left scratching their heads,” Ben Fordham said.

“You need to be a codebreaker to figure the whole thing out.

“You can see if you can figure out what the hell they’re going on about.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

NSW One Nation Leader Mark Latham told Ben the video is “farcical”.

“I don’t think that any children will understand this.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview


Image: The Good Society website

Ben Fordham
