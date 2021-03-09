2GB
Government willing to lift ANZAC Day march cap

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Anzac DayGeoff Lee
Article image for Government willing to lift ANZAC Day march cap

NSW Acting Veterans Minister Geoff Lee says the government is willing to increase the caps on ANZAC Day.

An agreement has been reached for up to 5000 people to take part in Sydney’s Anzac Day march, following controversy over the planned 500 attendees.

 

Minister Lee told Ben Fordham it’s important people register to take part in the march.

“If necessary, we’ve indicated we’ll increase that cap.

“Most importantly we need to register, we need to manage the march so that it comes off the way we want it.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
