Government willing to lift ANZAC Day march cap

NSW Acting Veterans Minister Geoff Lee says the government is willing to increase the caps on ANZAC Day.

An agreement has been reached for up to 5000 people to take part in Sydney’s Anzac Day march, following controversy over the planned 500 attendees.

Minister Lee told Ben Fordham it’s important people register to take part in the march.

“If necessary, we’ve indicated we’ll increase that cap.

“Most importantly we need to register, we need to manage the march so that it comes off the way we want it.”

