2GB
Government triples supply of AstraZeneca vaccine after GP outcry

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham Comments
Article image for Government triples supply of AstraZeneca vaccine after GP outcry

GPs shortchanged by the allocation of vaccine doses ahead of Phase 2A’s May 17 start date have been given a boost.

Clinics originally slated to receive 50 doses will now receive 150, and those who were to receive 100 will now have 200 doses on hand.

Ben Fordham was tipped off to the shortfall by several Sydney GPs earlier this week.

“We took those concerns to the health department and thankfully they have responded.

“It’s not a massive boost, but it is a start.”

Press PLAY below to hear the details

Image: Getty

