Sydney GP’s warning as Australians line up for the COVID-19 jab
Sydney GPs are warning of a vaccine shortage as Australians are told to visit their GP to receive a COVID vaccine.
Bondi Junction GP Theo Aroney works at a practice that sees 3000 patients a week.
But he told Ben Fordham they’ve only been allocated 50 doses a week.
“There is no explanation.”
Western Sydney GP Lynette called in and told Ben their practice has been denied any vaccine doses.
Press PLAY below to hear their warning
Image: Getty