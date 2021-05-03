Sydney GP’s warning as Australians line up for the COVID-19 jab

Sydney GPs are warning of a vaccine shortage as Australians are told to visit their GP to receive a COVID vaccine.

Bondi Junction GP Theo Aroney works at a practice that sees 3000 patients a week.

But he told Ben Fordham they’ve only been allocated 50 doses a week.

“There is no explanation.”

Western Sydney GP Lynette called in and told Ben their practice has been denied any vaccine doses.

Image: Getty