Government to fund MDMA and magic mushroom trials

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
David ColemanMDMA
The Australian government will fund clinical trials using magic mushrooms, ecstasy and other psychedelic drugs to treat mental illness.

International studies suggest drugs such as ketamine, psilocybin and MDMA can successfully treat patients with mental illnesses, including depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Assistant Minister for Mental Health David Coleman told Ben Fordham final approval lies with the TGA.

“It’s incumbent on us to look into all avenues.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
AustraliaHealthNews
