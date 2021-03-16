Government to fund MDMA and magic mushroom trials

The Australian government will fund clinical trials using magic mushrooms, ecstasy and other psychedelic drugs to treat mental illness.

International studies suggest drugs such as ketamine, psilocybin and MDMA can successfully treat patients with mental illnesses, including depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Assistant Minister for Mental Health David Coleman told Ben Fordham final approval lies with the TGA.

“It’s incumbent on us to look into all avenues.”

