Government squares up to fight NDIS’ multimillion dollar prostitute budget

On a matter of “principle”, the federal government aims to close a loophole which allows prostitutes to be funded under the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Government Services Minister Stuart Robert told Ray Hadley the legislation needs a tighter definition of “reasonable and necessary” to be able to exclude sex workers from the services.

State and territory NDIS ministers have blocked the change either by directly opposing it, remaining silent, or asking for wider consultation, forcing Mr Robert to take parliamentary action.

“If states and territories wish to fund prostitutes, they can pay for it themselves.

“And by the way, an estimate I have on the cost if this goes forward starts at half a billion [dollars] per annum.

“I do not believe Ray, that the federal government using taxpayers’ money to pay for prostitutes meets [community] standard[s].”

