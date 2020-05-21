Government releases roadmap to a cleaner energy economy

The federal government has released its technology roadmap to a cleaner energy economy.

The map includes investment in gas, hydrogen and electric cars, however, coal seems to be on the sidelines.

Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction, Angus Taylor insists coal is still part of the roadmap, telling Ben Fordham they will be looking at “higher efficiency and lower emissions coal”.

“The whole point of this roadmap is about a balance of technologies.

“Gas is… increasingly important [and] we’re also seeing more of a role for wind and solar.”

Mr Taylor adds they are keeping a close on new nuclear technology around the world.

“The main one is small modular reactors… they appear to be lower cost and safer.”

The Energy Minister stressed the main point of the roadmap to offer ways to use technology to bring down our emissions instead of taxing people to do so.

Image: Getty