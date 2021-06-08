Government launches second support package to battle mouse plague

The NSW government has announced a second rescue package for those battling the mice plague while they wait for an illegal poison to be greenlighted.

Producers will be offered a rebate of 50 per cent on chemical zinc phosphide, up to $10,000, ahead of spring.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro told Ben Fordham receipts will need to be provided.

“There will be supply … we’ll set aside $5 million to make sure we bring more into the country.”

