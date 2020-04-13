Government expecting landlords and renters to ‘act in good faith’

The NSW government is asking landlords and renters to act in good faith when negotiating payments, amid the announcement of a $440 million assistance package.

The six-month support package includes a moratorium on applications for forced evictions of anyone who fails to pay their rent due to COVID-19 related financial hardship.

Half of the $440 million will be allocated to residential landlords, who will be eligible for a land tax waiver or rebate of up to 25 per cent if they pass the saving on to tenants in financial distress.

NSW Finance and Small Business Minister Damien Tudehope tells Alan Jones the package acts as a foundation.

“We want people to have a mechanism for negotiations.

“We’re asking landlords and tenants to act in good faith.

“We are all in this together, it’s not just about governments solving every single problem.”

The Minister is imploring people to get advice on understanding and accessing new government packages to ease the financial impact of coronavirus.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty