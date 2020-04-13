2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • NSW
  • Government expecting landlords and renters..

Government expecting landlords and renters to ‘act in good faith’

6 hours ago
Alan Jones
Business FeaturedcoronavirusDamien Tudehope

The NSW government is asking landlords and renters to act in good faith when negotiating payments, amid the announcement of a $440 million assistance package.

The six-month support package includes a moratorium on applications for forced evictions of anyone who fails to pay their rent due to COVID-19 related financial hardship.

Half of the $440 million will be allocated to residential landlords, who will be eligible for a land tax waiver or rebate of up to 25 per cent if they pass the saving on to tenants in financial distress.

NSW Finance and Small Business Minister Damien Tudehope tells Alan Jones the package acts as a foundation.

“We want people to have a mechanism for negotiations.

“We’re asking landlords and tenants to act in good faith.

“We are all in this together, it’s not just about governments solving every single problem.”

The Minister is imploring people to get advice on understanding and accessing new government packages to ease the financial impact of coronavirus.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Alan Jones
BusinessMoneyNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.