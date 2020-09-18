Government considers free public transport for mask-wearers

Free public transport for Sydney commuters could be on the horizon with one caveat: you must wear a face mask.

Speaking at today’s ‘Summer Summit’, Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore revealed free transport is one of several CBD revitalisation ideas she’s discussed with NSW government ministers.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet told Jim Wilson he’s “open to all ideas” that would safely boost patronage.

“I’ll certainly take a look at it. I like the idea of more people getting on public transport.

“I think we should be open to all ideas that one, make public transport safer, … but also encourages people to feel comfortable.”

