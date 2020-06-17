‘Government bureaucracy’ prohibiting recovery for small businesses

Small businesses in NSW will be eligible for up to $3000 in funding from July 1 under the state government’s Small Business Recovery Grant.

Pooled from the remainder of the $750 million Small Business Support Fund, the scheme is designed to get the economy moving as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

In addition to the grants, NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet told Ray Hadley deregulation and “cutting red tape” is a significant part of the state government’s recovery strategy.

“Government bureaucracy just grows and gets in the way of businesses being able to actually run their operations.

“As the JobKeeper program runs out in September, we’ve got to make sure we get as many people who are on that program into paid work.”

