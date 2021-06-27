Gould says Mulitalo exclusion is embarrassing for our game

Phil Gould has weighed in on Ronald Mulitalo missing out on Game II of the State of Origin series.

Gould says today is an “embarrassing day for our game”.

He believes “this issue should’ve been realised a long time ago”.

Having a personal connection to Mulitalo and his family, Gus is extremely disappointed about the last minute decision.

He’s confused that even though Ronald played representative football for Queensland at the highest level in the junior age groups, he’s been stopped from representing his State on the biggest stage just hours before his debut.

Gould also believes that players who want to play for international sides other than Australia shouldn’t be ruled out from playing State of Origin.

The former NSW Coach also revealed that he feels sorry for the late omission of Reece Walsh from the side just over 24 hours from kick off despite criticising his selection earlier this week.

Gus thinks NSW will be too strong tonight, but isn’t riding off the halves combination of Daly Cherry-Evans and Cameron Munster helping steer the Maroons to victory.