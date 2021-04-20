‘Going okay’: Warriors coach reacts to turbulent season start

The New Zealand Warriors have endured a mixed start to the season, claiming three wins and three losses.

Coach Nathan Brown pointed out to Mark Levy and Billy Slater five of the six games have been very close.

“We’re certainly putting ourselves in the picture, obviously we’ve got some areas of improvement [where] we need to get better.

“We’re just going okay, we’d say.”

A slate of injuries have put the Warriors on the back foot, however Brown indicated there may be a silver lining later in the season.

Image: NZ Warriors/Official website