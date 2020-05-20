Gladys Berejiklian defends ‘new normal’ school lockdowns

A Year 12 student at a Sydney college has tested positive to COVID-19, sending the school into lockdown.

After the alarm was raised, day students at Saint Ignatius’ College Riverview were sent home and boarders returned to their accommodation.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told Ben Fordham more closures in the weeks and months ahead are inevitable.

“That’s okay – this is the new normal for us.

“I said to people in the last few weeks, please expect schools to be shut down for a couple of days whenever there’s a case identified.

“This happened at Riverview, and Warragamba Public School had a case last week, and schools aren’t even back full time.”

The Premier said schools are now as well-equipped as they possibly can be, with resources for deep cleaning and temperature checks at the ready when all students return next Monday.

“This is how we’re going to live for the duration of the pandemic.”

